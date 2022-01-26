Bantering Points: 1/26/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Zach Braziller hears that Artemiy Panarin was ecstatic to be reunited on a line with Ryan Strome after previously spending time being centered by Mika Zibanejad (NY Post)
- Braziller also highlights how in spite of coming back from deficits to win their last two games, the Blueshirts would be better off not falling into those deficits at all (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson sees Barclay Goodrow’s ability to play up and down the lineup as a major asset for New York (Newsday)
- Matt Grazel lists four players on the Arizona Coyotes the Rangers could look to acquire as the trade deadline approaches (The Hockey Writers)
- Grazel also updates us on the current state of the Blueshirts (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Philadelphia Flyers’ defenseman Keith Yandle skated in his NHL record 965th consecutive game, as his team fell to the New York Islanders by a 4-3 margin and suffered a 13th consecutive defeat (TSN)
Loading comments...