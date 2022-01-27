Game #44: New York Rangers vs Columbus Blue Jackets Open Thread

While the Rangers will raise Henrik Lundqvist’s #30 to the rafters tomorrow night, the team can’t afford to look past tonight’s opponent. The Columbus Blue Jackets are next on the schedule, and the Blueshirts will look to pile on the misery the Blue Jackets suffered last night.

The Rangers will have Alexandar Georgiev in net, leaving Igor Shesterkin free and clear to start Friday night’s game at The Garden. The Rangers are fresh off a big win vs. the Los Angeles Kings, and are well rested enough to take care of a Blue Jackets’ team who was shelled with 62 shots against in a 6-0 loss vs. the Calgary Flames.

This is an opportunity to put two more points in the standings, but the Rangers have made fools of us before. That having been said, that’s why they play the games.

Player to Watch — Alexandar Georgiev

Georgiev is 3-1-1 lifetime vs. the Blue Jackets with a .922 save percentage and a 3.07 goals against average. This season he’s posted a -2.53 goals saved above average, and a -0.61 goals saved above expected, but tonight is a perfect opportunity to get some confidence in what should be a very winnable game.

Enjoy the game!