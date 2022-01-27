Rangers Recall Jonny Brodzinski and Zac Jones, Add Gettinger, Lundkvist, Pajuniemi, and Reunanen to Taxi Squad

The New York Rangers are on the road tonight for a game vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, and have announced some roster changes.

UPDATE: Jonny Brodzinski and Zac Jones have been recalled to the active roster. Tim Gettinger, Nils Lundkvist, Lauri Pajuniemi and Tarmo Reunanen have been recalled to the #NYR taxi squad. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 27, 2022

Jonny Brodzinski has been called up to the main roster at forward, and Zac Jones joins the team on defense. It makes perfect sense because Kaapo Kakko is on IR, Patrik Nemeth is currently off the roster for personal reasons, and Filip Chytil’s availability is unknown.

There’s also the possibility other players are unavailable, but for now the above seems like the most likely explanation for the roster recalls. Jones has appeared in three games with the Rangers this season, and has averaged 14:57 per game. Brodzinski has also appeared in three games, and has averaged 10:02 a game.

Tim Gettinger, Nils Lundkvist, Lauri Pajuniemi, and Tarmo Reunanen have also joined the taxi squad, and could return to Hartford on Friday ahead of the Wolf Pack’s game vs. the Providence Bruins. The Wolf Pack defeated Springfield 5-1 on Wednesday.

The Rangers will play on Friday at home vs. the Minnesota Wild for Henrik Lundqvist night, and again on Sunday afternoon vs. the Seattle Kraken.