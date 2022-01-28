Bantering Points: 1/28/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CBJ 5, NYR 3 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A night after ceding over 60 shots to the Calgary Flames, the Blue Jackets rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Rangers (CBS)
- Larry Brooks chatted with Henrik Lundqvist about his rise from obscurity to the face of the Blueshirts’ franchise for his entire tenure (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker heard from Chris Kreider about Lundqvist’s time on Broadway (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that after Julien Gauthier got the first crack at a top line spot, Gerard Gallant opted to give Alexis Lafreniere a look in that spot by the closing minutes of the game (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano relayed word from five of Lundqvist’s teammates about sharing the ice with the franchise icon (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff argues that the time has come for the Rangers to move on from Kaapo Kakko (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple $at down with $even of Lundqvi$t’$ backup$ to $ee what make$ him what he i$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Former Vancouver Canucks’ forward Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault due to a September 2017 incident (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien reports that the Edmonton Oilers agreed to a pro-rated one year, $2 million contract with forward Evander Kane (NBC Sports)
