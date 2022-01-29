Bantering Points: 1/29/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: MIN 3, NYR 2 (4:57 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: For the second consecutive night, this time with the home crowd behind them and all the emotions in the world, the Blueshirts roared out to a 2-0 first period lead only to watch that lead slip away and have the night end in defeat (CBS)
- Larry Brooks reflects on Henrik Lundqvist’s #30 banner joining the other franchise icons atop the rafters of Madison Square Garden (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker relays word that after Adam Fox was placed on injured reserve, he may be forced to skip All-Star weekend (NY Post)
- Neil Best transcribes some of Lundqvist’s words during his address of the Garden faithful (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano notes that even though Lundqvist’s career didn’t end the way anyone would’ve wanted, last night’s ceremony was a perfect way to officially end the previous era of Rangers hockey (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel lists three players on the Chicago Blackhawks the Rangers could look to acquire (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Ann Atkinson discusses the festivities in Dallas last night, as the team retired Sergei Zubov’s #56 and then proceeded to lose to the Washington Capitals by a score of 5-0 (Defending Big D)
- Mark Spector hears that Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane struck a tone asking fans not to judge him on his past mistakes and use the opportunity to start fresh with a new fanbase (Sportsnet)
