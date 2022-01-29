 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 1/29/22

By Jack McKenna
Minnesota Wild v New York Rangers Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: MIN 3, NYR 2 (4:57 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: For the second consecutive night, this time with the home crowd behind them and all the emotions in the world, the Blueshirts roared out to a 2-0 first period lead only to watch that lead slip away and have the night end in defeat (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks reflects on Henrik Lundqvist’s #30 banner joining the other franchise icons atop the rafters of Madison Square Garden (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker relays word that after Adam Fox was placed on injured reserve, he may be forced to skip All-Star weekend (NY Post)
  • Neil Best transcribes some of Lundqvist’s words during his address of the Garden faithful (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano notes that even though Lundqvist’s career didn’t end the way anyone would’ve wanted, last night’s ceremony was a perfect way to officially end the previous era of Rangers hockey (LoHud)
  • Matt Grazel lists three players on the Chicago Blackhawks the Rangers could look to acquire (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Ann Atkinson discusses the festivities in Dallas last night, as the team retired Sergei Zubov’s #56 and then proceeded to lose to the Washington Capitals by a score of 5-0 (Defending Big D)
  • Mark Spector hears that Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane struck a tone asking fans not to judge him on his past mistakes and use the opportunity to start fresh with a new fanbase (Sportsnet)

