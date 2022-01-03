New York Rangers Announce Ryan Lindgren and Kevin Rooney Have Cleared Covid Protocol

The New York Rangers will square off with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, and two roster regular should be back in the lineup after clearing the Covid protocol.

UPDATE: Ryan Lindgren and Kevin Rooney have cleared Covid protocol. Tim Gettinger has been assigned to the #NYR taxi squad. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 3, 2022

The Rangers had been without Ryan Lindgren and Kevin Rooney for the past three games, but now both are cleared to play. In conjunction with the activation of Lindgren and Rooney, Tim Gettinger was assigned to the taxi squad. Gettinger made his season debut on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, and he skated 12:10 while recording three hits, and three shots on goal.

The return of Lindgren will result in a change on defense, with one of Libor Hajek or Zac Jones coming out of the lineup. Odds are Jones, who skated 13:32 in his season debut on Sunday vs. the Lightning will be the odd-man out.

Hajek has been paired with Adam Fox recently, and overall has averaged 13:59 a game in the seven games he’s skated for the Rangers in 2021-22. In those seven games Hajek has been worth -2.1 GAR according to Evolving-Hockey, and by all accounts he should be skating for the Hartford Wolf Pack at this point of his professional career.

There was no morning skate because the Rangers played on Sunday, so stay tuned for confirmation on lineups.