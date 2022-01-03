Game #34: Edmonton Oilers vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After completing a sweep of a home and home set with the Tampa Bay Lightning, yesterday afternoon, the Blueshirts are back in action tonight to host Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers. These two teams met in Edmonton earlier this season, with the Rangers ceding a 4-1 lead midway through the 2nd period and collapsing to the tune of a 6-5 overtime defeat.

As the only game being played around the league tonight, more eyes will be on the Blueshirts than usual. With their suspect defense corps needing to prevent McDavid from scoring another highlight reel goal against them, tonight’s matchup could be one for the ages.

Player to Watch: Ryan Strome

The former Oiler will get another crack at a revenge game against his former team tonight. Strome tallied a primary assist during the first meeting between these two teams but was otherwise held in check. Keep an eye on him tonight.

Enjoy the game!