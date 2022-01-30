 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 1/30/22

By Jack McKenna
Minnesota Wild v New York Rangers Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Ethan Sears notes that aside from Henrik Lundqvist, it was Mats Zuccarello getting the most love from the Garden faithful during Friday night’s festivities (NY Post)
  • Oli Coleman saw former Rangers legend Ron Duguay out to dinner with former Alaska governor Sarah Palin (Page Six)
  • Colin Stephenson highlights the need for secondary scoring if the Blueshirts want to establish themselves among the upper echelon teams of the NHL (Newsday)
  • Rachel Nones examines how New York stacks up with the rest of their Metropolitan Division rivals (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple offer$ hi$ thought$ on Lundqvi$t’s number retirement ceremony a$ well a$ the team’$ previou$ two lo$$e$ (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Adam Gretz recaps the Philadelphia Flyers’ victory over the Los Angeles Kings, a 4-3 overtime victory that saw the team end their thirteen game losing streak (NBC Sports)
  • Montreal Canadiens’ defenseman David Savard will miss the next eight weeks with an ankle injury (Sportsnet)

