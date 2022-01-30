Game #46: Seattle Kraken vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After coming up short against the Minnesota Wild on Henrik Lundqvist night, the Rangers are back in action tonight against a less formidable foe. Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson, and the rest of the Seattle Kraken are in town for the team’s first ever trip into the world’s most famous arena. Having lost their last two contests after securing multi goal leads, Gerard Gallant’s squad will need to play a much more compact game against Dave Hakstol’s defensively stingy, offensively opportunistic Kraken team.

Adam Fox remains on injured reserve, so don’t expect much offensive output from New York’s blue line. The team’s depth scorers, namely Barclay Goodrow, have stepped up their games as of late, and they’ll need to do so in order for the Rangers to get back into the win column.

Player to Watch: Alexis Lafreniere

While Lafreniere’s offensive production hasn’t been what fans anticipated through the early portion of is NHL career, the sophomore winger looked good playing alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider two nights ago. Look for another strong effort out of him this afternoon.

Enjoy the game!