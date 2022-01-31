Bantering Points: 1/31/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, SEA 2 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: After a late goal from Seattle appeared to set the game on a crash course for overtime, K’Andre Miller found the back of the net in the final minute of regulation to secure the win for New York (CBS)
- Larry Brooks writes that in spite of coming away with the win yesterday, Gerard Gallant was not happy with his team’s performance against the lowly Kraken (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s matinee victory (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel lists three members of the Kraken the Blueshirts could look to swing a trade for (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Former Chicago Blackhawks’ head coach Jeremy Colliton will be taking over head coaching duties for Team Canada at the Olympics from Claude Julien after Julien fractured his ribs during pre-Olympic camp (NBC Sports)
- The Vegas Golden Knights agreed to multi-year contract extensions with forward Michael Amadio, defenseman Brayden McNabb, and goaltender Logan Thompson (TSN)
