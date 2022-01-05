Bantering Points: 1/5/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears writes about how the Blueshirts’ current place in the standings may make them seem like a Stanley Cup contender, a deeper dive into their performance reveals a paper tiger (NY Post)
- Sears also highlights the second line’s recent success as the reason for the team’s winning ways without Artemiy Panarin in the lineup (NY Post)
- Neil Best sees Alexis Lafreniere’s recent play as flashes of talent that demonstrate why he was the first player selected in the 2020 Entry Draft (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano notes that while Ryan Lindgren may not show up in box scored and highlight reels very often, his teammates appreciate what he brings to their defense corps (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- New Jersey Devils’ defenseman Dougie Hamilton will be out indefinitely following surgery to repair a broken jaw (TSN)
Loading comments...