Tinordi Clears Covid Protocol, Nemeth Added to Non Roster Status

Early this evening the New York Rangers made an announcement regarding several of their defenseman. Jarred Tinordi has cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocol and has been activated from non-roster status, while Patrik Nemeth has officially been added to non-roster status but with a “non-Covid” issue. Last but not least, K’Andre Miller had an inconclusive Covid test and was held back from traveling with the team. This has since been cleared up for the young defenseman, and he will join the team on the road in preparation for their game against the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow evening.

There hasn’t been any other information released on Nemeth’s status, when he’s expected to return and whether this is related to a nagging injury or not. It will be intriguing to see how the team arranges the back end of their roster for their west coast trip. The past two games Gallant and the Rangers dressed three of their younger defenseman Hajek, Jones, and Lundkvist. With the team handily winning both of those games, Gallant may want to think twice before making a roster change. We will learn more as the team practices tomorrow in Vegas.