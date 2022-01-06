Game #35: New York Rangers vs Vegas Golden Knights Open Thread

For the first time since 2019, the New York Rangers will be in the Sin City to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Tonight’s game is the first of a five game road trip that will see the Blueshirts swing through the west coast before returning back east for a divisional matchup with Philadelphia. Before all of that, it’ll be a revenge game for Gerard Gallant, as tonight marks his first trip to Vegas since the team fired him during the 2019-20 season.

New York’s previous trip out west was a mixed bag, going 1-1-2 during a four game swing through Seattle and western Canada. They’ll look to do a better job on this road trip, and that effort starts by taking two points on the road in Vegas.

Player to Watch: Ryan Reaves

While Gallant’s return has captured most of the headlines, tonight’s game is also a revenge game for Ryan Reaves. After spending parts of four seasons with Vegas, the Golden Knights traded him to the Rangers over the summer for a third round selection in the upcoming Entry Draft. Former Ranger Brett Howden scored a goal in his first trip into Madison Square Garden since the Rangers traded him to Vegas, so look for Reaves to make his presence felt in his first game back in T-Mobile Arena as a visitor.

Enjoy the game!