Bantering Points: 1/7/22

Rangers News:
- Highlights: VGK 5, NYR 1 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers started their west coast road trip on the wrong foot, as Brett Howden scored yet another goal against them, and the team got their doors blown off by Vegas (CBS)
- Mollie Walker believes that Zac Jones could be in line for an extended stay in the lineup based on his play as of late (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Kevin Rooney about his experience listening to the TV broadcast of the Rangers games while he was at home in COVID protocols (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s drubbing in Vegas (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff lists three reasons the Blueshirts are Stanley Cup contenders (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Sean Leahy reports that goaltender Tuukka Rask has agreed to a professional tryout with AHL Providence (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman relays word that the Winnipeg Jets have looked into the possibility of moving some of their upcoming home games to Saskatoon in order to skirt the attendance restrictions in place within their home province of Manitoba (Sportsnet)
- The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Nick Ritchie, who they signed to a two year, $5 million contract over the summer and also drew significant interest from the Rangers, on waivers (TSN)
