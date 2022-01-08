 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 1/8/22

By Jack McKenna
Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks notes that with Barclay Goodrow set to skate on New York’s second line, the team’s fourth line won’t be as strong of a unit as usual (NY Post)
  • Brooks also hears that Jarred Tinordi is expected to draw into the lineup tonight (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson relays word that the Blueshirts will have to continue their road trip without the help of Dryden Hunt and Julien Gauthier for the time being (Newsday)
  • Scott Blair reminisces on the most impactful trades in franchise history (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple an$wer$ que$tion$ about the team’$ winning way$, the desire for a re-do on the Pavel Buchnevich trade, and more (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Shayna Goldman goes in-depth on what makes Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar the prototype for modern NHL defenseman (Sportsnet)
  • Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)

