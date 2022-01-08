 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rangers Add Anthony Greco and Lauri Pajuniemi to Taxi Squad

The Hartford/New York connection is getting quite the workout

By Kevin Power
NHL: OCT 01 Rangers at Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Rangers made more additions to their taxi squad this afternoon, announcing that forwards Lauri Pajuniemi and Anthony Greco have been recalled from Hartford prior to tonight’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Greco, a Queens native, has seven goals and 23 points in 26 games with the Wolf Pack. Pajuniemi, a 5th round draft pick of the Rangers, is sitting at seven goals and 15 points in his first professional season in North America. Last night the Rangers placed Julien Gauthier into COVID protocol, joining Artemi Panarin, Igor Shesterkin, and assistant coach Mike Kelly. On top of that, Dryden Hunt was also placed on IR with an upper body injury.

The Rangers have not yet announced the roster for tonight’s game but it should be rather interesting with a healthy mix of Wolf Pack among the regulars.

