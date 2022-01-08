Game #37: New York Rangers vs Anaheim Ducks Open Thread

After getting thumped by the Vegas Golden Knights to begin their road trip, the Rangers will look to bounce back against the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Led by a staunch group of defenseman featuring Josh Manson, Hampus Lindholm, and former Blueshirt Kevin Shattenkirk, the Ducks have emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the 2021-22 campaign.

After finishing 30th in the NHL with 43 points in 56 games last season, the Ducks have already matched that total with 43 points in 36 games thus far. Projected to be a bottom feeder once again, Anaheim currently finds itself in second place in the surprisingly competitive Pacific Division. With the Rangers seemingly in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, it’ll be tough sledding for the visitors in the Honda Center tonight.

Player to Watch: Chris Kreider

With the Blueshirts trotting out a depleted lineup, they’ll need their star skaters to play like it tonight. As the team’s leading goal scorer, look for Kreider to be a focal point of whatever offense the Rangers are able to muster tonight.

Enjoy the game!