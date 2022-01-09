Rangers vs Ducks: Rangers Dominate Anaheim 4-1 In California

After a miserable outing against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night, the New York Rangers got back on track with a dominating 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. It was just an overall complete effort from the Rangeers, who held Anaheim to just 14 shots on goal throughout the entire game. Alexandar Georgiev got the start in goal, and had a relatively light workload with some excellent play in front of him.

1st Period

No scoring

2nd Period

Isac Lundestrom (8) - Troy Terry (14) - 11:05

The Rangers were playing a great defensive game throughout the first 30 minutes of this contest, and a self-inflicted turnover gave Anaheim the opening goal. K’Andre Miller whiffed on his intended outlet pass that would have created an immediate rush, and Troy Terry was able to collect the loose puck. Terry found Isac Lundestrom cutting to the net on the far side and he snapped the puck over the shoulder of Alexandar Georgiev to give the Ducks the lead.

Mika Zibanejad (12) - Kaapo Kakko (8) & Jacob Trouba (10) - 14:00

A little under four minutes later, the Rangers found a way to right the ship as Mika Zibanejad picked up his 12th goal of the season. New York didn’t have the puck nearly as much in the offensive zone, but they were able to take advantage on the one threatening chance that they did have. Kaapo Kakko made a great play along the goal line to jump on the rebound, and then followed up the puck after the initial save. Kaako immediately fed the puck back out in front of the net to Mika Zibanejad, who beat Anthony Stolarz after a slight deflection in front. The goal vaulted the Rangers right back into the game as the score was tied up at 1-1 heading into the second intermission.

3rd Period

Ryan Lindgren (3) - Adam Fox (31) & Morgan Barron (1) - 10:02

Ryan Lindgren flings one past Stolarz just as the power play expires to push the Rangers up by 2!#NYR pic.twitter.com/WWe6l0QW9s — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) January 9, 2022

Just prior to the halfway mark of the third period, the Rangers were sent to the man-advantage where they had previously come up empty. However, a perfectly placed shot by Ryan Lindgren doubled up the Rangers lead at the 10:02 mark. Tim Gettinger won’t get a point on the goal, but his excellent screen in front provided zero vision for Anthony Stolarz as the puck came in on goal.

Ryan Lindgren (4) - Barclay Goodrow (10) ENG - 19:29

With under two minutes remaining in regulation, Ryan Lindgren was sent off for interference after taking down Jakob Silfverberg on a rush opportunity. After killing off the penalty with relative ease, Barclay Goodrow put the puck into empty space as Lindgren exited the penalty box. No Anaheim Ducks’ were in the vicinity, and Lindgren walked the puck into the empty net for his second goal of the evening.

Despite the Rangers still being shorthanded due to players in protocol, they put forth quite the effort tonight against a pretty good Anaheim team. They were dealt another blow with Ryan Reaves being a late scratch, but the likes of Tim Gettinger, Jonny Brodzinski, and Morgan Barron all filled in without missing a beat. New York will continue their Western road swing and will be in Los Angeles on Monday night for a matchup against the Kings.