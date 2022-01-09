Bantering Points: 1/9/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, ANA 1 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: New York’s skeleton squad led the way en route to a dominant victory in Anaheim, with Jarred Tinordi’s first goal as a Ranger standings as the game winner (CBS)
- Larry Brooks pinpoints the contributions from Tinordi and Ryan Lindgren, who combined for all three of the team’s third period goals, as the driving force behind last night’s victory (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson ponders what the future holds for Ryan Strome (Newsday)
- Stephenson also sees this latest COVID-19 outbreak among the Blueshirts as opportunity for Morgan Barron to prove himself (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory in Anaheim (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman reports that Evander Kane is expected to have a grievance filed on his behalf by the NHLPA after the San Jose Sharks placed him on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination (Sportsnet)
- Due to COVID protocols resulting in the postponement of games for AHL Providence, Tuukka Rask could sign a standard NHL contract with the Boston Bruins and return to the team without any game time in the AHL (TSN)
Loading comments...