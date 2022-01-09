Artemiy Panarin Clears Protocol, Practicing With Rangers Today

New York Rangers fans can breathe a little bit easier. Larry Brooks of the New York Post has just reported that superstar winger Artemiy Panarin has cleared COVID protocol and will be back on the ice today to practice with the team. In the process of writing this update, the Rangers have already made a social media post showing Panarin on the ice. So, it’s safe to say that Brooks had a good source.

Post has learned that Panarin has cleared COVID protocol and will practice today. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) January 9, 2022

Panarin was just seen on the ice practicing with the team in Los Angeles. Patrik Nemeth, who has been kept out of the lineup for a non-COVID-related issue, is also on the ice. Nemeth has been out of the lineup since Dec. 31.

In related news, fourth-line enforcer Ryan Reaves has entered COVID protocol yesterday long before the puck dropped for the Rangers game against the Anaheim Ducks. Reaves leads the Rangers with 135 hits in 31 games. He’s averaging 10:23 TOI/GP and has yet to score his first goal as a Blueshirt.

If this all feels like a bit of a carousel, well, that’s because that is pretty much what this is.

As for Panarin, he was last in the lineup on Dec. 31 for the Rangers’ 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. He had an assist in that game and had 15 points in 11 games in the month of December. Panarin is currently tied with Adam Fox for the team lead in scoring (36 points) but is only credited with 10 hits in 31 GP so he is clearly dragging this team into the dirt and should be ashamed of himself.

The Rangers play the Los Angeles Kings tomorrow night, Jan. 10, at 10:30 p.m. ET because time zones are a thing and I hate it.