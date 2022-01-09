 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gerard Gallant Enters Covid Protocol, Kris Knoblauch Will Serve as Temporary Head Coach

By Tom Urtz Jr
Buffalo Sabres v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Rangers have announced that Gerard Gallant has entered the Covid protocol, and Kris Knoblauch will temporarily assume head coaching duties.

Gallant now joins Ryan Reaves, Julien Gauthier, and Igor Shesterkin in the protocol, and it remains to be seen if there will be anyone else joining him after additional testing.

Knoblauch has been the head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack since the start of the 2019-20 season, and joined the organization after two years as an assistant with the Philadelphia Flyers. Prior to that, he served as a head coach for the Erie Otters of the OHL, an assistant coach and head coach for the Kootenay Ice, and an assistant coach for the Prince Albert Raiders.

Knoblauch was in this position for the New York Rangers last season, and stepped in when David Quinn and the coaching staff entered the Covid protocol. Knoblauch would win his first game as acting head coach 9-0 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers, and posted a record of 4-2 in the six games he was temporarily in charge.

