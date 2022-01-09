Gerard Gallant Enters Covid Protocol, Kris Knoblauch Will Serve as Temporary Head Coach

The New York Rangers have announced that Gerard Gallant has entered the Covid protocol, and Kris Knoblauch will temporarily assume head coaching duties.

UPDATE: Gerard Gallant has entered Covid protocol. Kris Knoblauch will assume temporary head coaching duties in his absence. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 9, 2022

Gallant now joins Ryan Reaves, Julien Gauthier, and Igor Shesterkin in the protocol, and it remains to be seen if there will be anyone else joining him after additional testing.

Knoblauch jumped up to the NHL level when Quinn and co. were all in protocol last year. This brings the #NYR to three players + coach out. https://t.co/YwTEC8Y5xv pic.twitter.com/nAUgyOOQAt — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) January 9, 2022

Knoblauch has been the head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack since the start of the 2019-20 season, and joined the organization after two years as an assistant with the Philadelphia Flyers. Prior to that, he served as a head coach for the Erie Otters of the OHL, an assistant coach and head coach for the Kootenay Ice, and an assistant coach for the Prince Albert Raiders.

Knoblauch was in this position for the New York Rangers last season, and stepped in when David Quinn and the coaching staff entered the Covid protocol. Knoblauch would win his first game as acting head coach 9-0 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers, and posted a record of 4-2 in the six games he was temporarily in charge.