Bantering Points: 10/1/22

Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 2, NJD 1 (5:00 video via NHL.com)
- Mollie Walker notes that although Jacob Trouba has ascended to the captaincy, the team’s alternate captains for the season are yet to be determined (NY Post)
- Dave Blezow pinpoints Artemiy Panarin’s performance has the best of the night from yesterday’s contest (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word from Panarin that he doesn’t expect any issues as he anticipates being centered by Vincent Trocheck this season (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeffrey Vinik announced that he will be donating $2 million towards relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian (TSN)
- Justin Bourne ponders whether the rigid differences between forwards and defenseman in hockey is something that will dissipate in the future (Sportsnet)
