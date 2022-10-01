 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 10/1/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 2, NJD 1 (5:00 video via NHL.com)
  • Mollie Walker notes that although Jacob Trouba has ascended to the captaincy, the team’s alternate captains for the season are yet to be determined (NY Post)
  • Dave Blezow pinpoints Artemiy Panarin’s performance has the best of the night from yesterday’s contest (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson relays word from Panarin that he doesn’t expect any issues as he anticipates being centered by Vincent Trocheck this season (Newsday)

Around the NHL:

  • Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeffrey Vinik announced that he will be donating $2 million towards relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian (TSN)
  • Justin Bourne ponders whether the rigid differences between forwards and defenseman in hockey is something that will dissipate in the future (Sportsnet)

More From Blueshirt Banter

