Bantering Points: 10/10/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that Sammy Blais’ injury in the final game of the pre-season may have thrown a wrench into the opening night roster plans (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson recaps the roster moved from yesterday, with Jimmy Vesey signing a one year deal and Jarred Tinordi and Julien Gauthier being waived (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano makes ten predictions for the Blueshirts as they embark on their latest season (LoHud)
- Rachel Nones thinks that Gerard Gallant has an opportunity to make his case for the JAck Adams Award with another strong season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Greg Wyshynski relays word that the Tampa Bay Lightning have put defenseman Ian Cole on a paid suspension after reports of sexual assault and grooming emerged against him (ESPN)
- The Bakersfield Condors of the AHL fired their head athletic training after discovering he had been charged contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense (TSN)
- The Edmonton Oilers acquired forward Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenseman Dmitri Samorukov (Sportsnet)
