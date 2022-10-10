 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 10/10/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker notes that Sammy Blais’ injury in the final game of the pre-season may have thrown a wrench into the opening night roster plans (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson recaps the roster moved from yesterday, with Jimmy Vesey signing a one year deal and Jarred Tinordi and Julien Gauthier being waived (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano makes ten predictions for the Blueshirts as they embark on their latest season (LoHud)
  • Rachel Nones thinks that Gerard Gallant has an opportunity to make his case for the JAck Adams Award with another strong season (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Greg Wyshynski relays word that the Tampa Bay Lightning have put defenseman Ian Cole on a paid suspension after reports of sexual assault and grooming emerged against him (ESPN)
  • The Bakersfield Condors of the AHL fired their head athletic training after discovering he had been charged contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense (TSN)
  • The Edmonton Oilers acquired forward Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenseman Dmitri Samorukov (Sportsnet)

