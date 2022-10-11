Bantering Points: 10/11/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks sat down with Chris Kreider to discuss his legacy as a Blueshirt, his desire to win a Stanley Cup, and more (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker notes that aside from Ryan Strome and his departure from the team, every Rangers that wore a letter last season will once again wear one this year (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson hears that the aura around the locker room is one of excitement as the Blueshirts get set to kick off the regular season tonight (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers a thought on each of the players that made the opening night roster (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Ottawa Senators agreed to a one year, $750,000 contract with forward Derick Brassard (TSN)
- Rory Boylen makes a bold prediction for each NHL team ahead of the first games played on North American soil of the 2022-23 campaign (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...