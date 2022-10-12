Bantering Points: 10/12/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, TBL 1 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A pair of special teams goals from Mika Zibanejad carried the Rangers past the Lightning as they began their 2022-23 campaign on the right foot with a victory (CBS)
- Larry Brooks details how Vitali Kravtsov’s injury could put the Blueshirts in an uncomfortable situation vis a vis the salary cap if the the injury is a lingering one (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s opening night win (LoHud)
- Tom Castro believes that K’Andre Miller’s rise to stardom will take place over the course of this season (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple give$ five overreaction$ ba$ed off of the Ranger$’ $trong effort again$t Tampa Bay (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Boston Bruins agreed to a one year, $1 million contract with defenseman Anton Stralman (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors the first edition of 32 Thoughts of the new season (Sportsnet)
