Bantering Points: 10/12/22

By Jack McKenna
Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 3, TBL 1 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: A pair of special teams goals from Mika Zibanejad carried the Rangers past the Lightning as they began their 2022-23 campaign on the right foot with a victory (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks details how Vitali Kravtsov’s injury could put the Blueshirts in an uncomfortable situation vis a vis the salary cap if the the injury is a lingering one (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s opening night win (LoHud)
  • Tom Castro believes that K’Andre Miller’s rise to stardom will take place over the course of this season (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple give$ five overreaction$ ba$ed off of the Ranger$’ $trong effort again$t Tampa Bay (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

