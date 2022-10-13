Bantering Points: 10/13/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks writes that if Tuesday’s game is a sign of things to come, the third defensive pairing of Zac Jones and Braden Schneider should see plenty of high leverage minutes (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson reports that Vitali Kravtsov will miss the upcoming road trip through Winnipeg and Minnesota, and Dryden Hunt will take his lineup spot (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano doesn’t think the Blueshirts will need to change their game strategy even in the wake of Kravtsov’s absence (LoHud)
- Media Availability: Dryden Hunt (1:03)
Around the NHL:
- The Buffalo Sabres agreed to a seven year, $30 million contract extension with defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (TSN)
- The Montreal Canadiens stunned the Toronto Maple Leafs as Josh Anderson scored the game winning goal with 19 seconds remaining to earn a 4-3 victory on opening night (Sportsnet)
- Emily Kaplan relays word that the NHL conducted their initial interview with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and his legal team in the wake of the accusations of sexual assault and grooming levied against him (ESPN)
