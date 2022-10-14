 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 10/14/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Minnesota Wild Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 7, MIN 3 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: An offensive explosion in Minnesota allowed the Rangers to spoil the Wild’s home opener and begin their road trip on the right foot (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker pinpoints the first multi-assist game of Alexis Lafreniere’s career as a key part of New York’s blowout victory (NY Post)
  • Walker also reports that Jaroslav Halak is expected to make his Blueshirts’ debut tonight in Winnipeg as the team plays the second half of a back to back set (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson saw the team’s ability to kill off a five on three penalty as a major factor in last night’s victory (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on the team’s first road win of the season (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

