Bantering Points: 10/14/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 7, MIN 3 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: An offensive explosion in Minnesota allowed the Rangers to spoil the Wild’s home opener and begin their road trip on the right foot (CBS)
- Mollie Walker pinpoints the first multi-assist game of Alexis Lafreniere’s career as a key part of New York’s blowout victory (NY Post)
- Walker also reports that Jaroslav Halak is expected to make his Blueshirts’ debut tonight in Winnipeg as the team plays the second half of a back to back set (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson saw the team’s ability to kill off a five on three penalty as a major factor in last night’s victory (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on the team’s first road win of the season (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Philadelphia Flyers agreed to an eight year, $50 million contract extension with defenseman Travis Sanheim (ESPN)
- After stripping Blake Wheeler of the team’s captaincy, the Winnipeg Jets have named Adam Lowry, Mark Scheifele, and Josh Morrissey as alternate captains (TSN)
Loading comments...