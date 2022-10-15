Bantering Points: 10/15/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: WPG 4, NYR 1 (4:57 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts played a solid game all things considered, but were stifled by Connor Hellebuyck as they were handed their first loss of the season (CBS)
- Mollie Walker tells the tale of the game the Rangers were in, all the way until they weren’t (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard that no matter who Filip Chytil’s linemates are, the young Czech forward is comfortable in the lineup (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple note$ that in $pite of no longer being on the Kid Line, Alexi$ Lafreniere ha$ made the mo$t of his opportunity playing right wing (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Edmonton Oilers announced the hiring of former defenseman Duncan Keith as a player development consultant (Sportsnet)
- After failing to make the Calgary Flames’ roster out of camp, forward Cody Eakin has signed a contract with the SCL Tigers of the Swiss league (TSN)
