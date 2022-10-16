Bantering Points: 10/16/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears caught up with Ryan Strome ahead of his return to New York as a visitor for the first time since leaving in free agency (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Dryden Hunt about his current role as the team’s 13th forward and his fight to maintain his roster spot (Newsday)
- Ethan Carter reminisced on the Pavel Buchnevich trade and how much better that deal has worked out for the Blues than the Blueshirts (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The league concluded their investigation into Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, concluding that the accusations of sexual assault and grooming levied against him were unable to be proven (TSN)
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Matt Murray is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with an adductor injury (NBC Sports)
- Emily Sadler relays word that with no trade set to happen soon, Jakob Chychrun is nearing a return to the ice as a member of the Arizona Coyotes (Sportsnet)
