Bantering Points: 10/17/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks relays word that Sammy Blais is expected to return to the lineup for the first time since last November tonight (NY Post)
- Brooks also heard the mood around the room was one of a desire to improve after the team’s first loss of the season (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Gerard Gallant about his expectations for the Blueshirts ahead of tonight’s game against Anaheim (Newsday)
- Brian Abate highlights the early season success Artemiy Panarin and his linemates have achieved through the early portion of the season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Mike Keenan has been named as the head coach of Team Italy as they return to top level Olympic play as the host of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games (ESPN)
- Ken Wiebe ponders whether more teams will shirk the traditional captain designations and rely more on “leadership groups” in the locker room (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...