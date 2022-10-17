 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 10/17/22

By Jack McKenna
Anaheim Ducks v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks relays word that Sammy Blais is expected to return to the lineup for the first time since last November tonight (NY Post)
  • Brooks also heard the mood around the room was one of a desire to improve after the team’s first loss of the season (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson chatted with Gerard Gallant about his expectations for the Blueshirts ahead of tonight’s game against Anaheim (Newsday)
  • Brian Abate highlights the early season success Artemiy Panarin and his linemates have achieved through the early portion of the season (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Mike Keenan has been named as the head coach of Team Italy as they return to top level Olympic play as the host of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games (ESPN)
  • Ken Wiebe ponders whether more teams will shirk the traditional captain designations and rely more on “leadership groups” in the locker room (Sportsnet)

