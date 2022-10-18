 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 10/18/22

By Jack McKenna
Anaheim Ducks v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 6, ANA 4 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Igor Shesterkin wasn’t at his best, but the Blueshirts picked him up with an outburst of offense to earn their third win of the season (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks writes that the potential emergence of Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreneire could render the team’s need for a star winger a non issue (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson chatted with Ryan Strome about his return to Broadway as a member of the Anaheim Ducks (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs lost at home to an Arizona Coyotes team that’s not trying to win games this season, adding to the panic in a hockey crazed city already starting to lose it over a previous defeat against Montreal (Sportsnet)
  • Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Jake Oettinger were named the league’s three starts of the week (TSN)

