Bantering Points: 10/18/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, ANA 4 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Igor Shesterkin wasn’t at his best, but the Blueshirts picked him up with an outburst of offense to earn their third win of the season (CBS)
- Larry Brooks writes that the potential emergence of Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreneire could render the team’s need for a star winger a non issue (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Ryan Strome about his return to Broadway as a member of the Anaheim Ducks (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Toronto Maple Leafs lost at home to an Arizona Coyotes team that’s not trying to win games this season, adding to the panic in a hockey crazed city already starting to lose it over a previous defeat against Montreal (Sportsnet)
- Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Jake Oettinger were named the league’s three starts of the week (TSN)
Loading comments...