Bantering Points: 10/2/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears believes that Jimmy Vesey’s performance thus far has made it impossible to leave him off of the opening night roster (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson examines the battle for roster spots that are still ongoing with only two pre-season games remaining (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
- Brian Abate highlights Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko as two players to expect massive improvements from during the 2022-23 campaign (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple point$ out one area of Igor $he$terkin’$ game that i$ in need of improvement (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a two year, $7.7 million contract extension with goaltender Jake Allen (TSN)
- The Winnipeg Jets unveiled a statue of the late Dale Hawerchuk in honor of their franchise icon (Sportsnet)
