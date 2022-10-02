 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 10/2/22

By Jack McKenna
New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Ethan Sears believes that Jimmy Vesey’s performance thus far has made it impossible to leave him off of the opening night roster (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson examines the battle for roster spots that are still ongoing with only two pre-season games remaining (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offered his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
  • Brian Abate highlights Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko as two players to expect massive improvements from during the 2022-23 campaign (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple point$ out one area of Igor $he$terkin’$ game that i$ in need of improvement (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

