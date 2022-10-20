 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 10/20/22

By Jack McKenna
San Jose Sharks v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Ethan Sears wonders if Kaapo Kakko could emerge as a long term answer on the right wing next to Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad (NY Post)
  • Sears also detailed the salary cap implications that motivated the Blueshirts to waive Dryden Hunt (NY Post)

Around the NHL:

  • Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog will miss an additional 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery (NBC Sports)
  • Justin Bourne gives us nine overreactions based on the first week and a half of the 2022-23 campaign (Sportsnet)
  • Detroit Red Wings’ forward Jakub Vrana has been placed in the league’s joint player assistance program and will be away from the team indefinitely (TSN)

