Bantering Points: 10/20/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears wonders if Kaapo Kakko could emerge as a long term answer on the right wing next to Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad (NY Post)
- Sears also detailed the salary cap implications that motivated the Blueshirts to waive Dryden Hunt (NY Post)
Around the NHL:
- Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog will miss an additional 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery (NBC Sports)
- Justin Bourne gives us nine overreactions based on the first week and a half of the 2022-23 campaign (Sportsnet)
- Detroit Red Wings’ forward Jakub Vrana has been placed in the league’s joint player assistance program and will be away from the team indefinitely (TSN)
Loading comments...