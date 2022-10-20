Game #5: San Jose Sharks vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After sending the Ducks on their way with another loss to their record, the Blueshirts will host yet another California team rolling through the east coast. David Quinn will be making his return to Madison Square Garden tonight, as he and the rest of the San Jose Sharks are in town.

The Rangers have won their previous seven meetings with the Sharks, with San Jose last defeating New York in October of 2017. Those seven games have seen the Blueshirts outscore the Sharks 25-15, with five of the victories coming in regulation. There isn’t usually much juice in interconference games around the NHL, but this is one the Rangers would really like to win against their ex-bench boss.

Player to Watch: Kaapo Kakko

In his time after being fired, David Quinn made it known that he felt he was poorly equipped to win hockey games with the third line of Kakko, Filip Chytil, and Alexis Lafreniere the Rangers utilized during Quinn’s final season. For a coach touted as a “developmental wizard,” Quinn struggled to do any good for his young players during his time on Broadway. Kakko was one of those young players, so keep an eye on him as the Rangers look to extend San Jose’s season opening losing streak to six games.

Enjoy the game!