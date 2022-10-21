Bantering Points: 10/21/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: SJS 3, NYR 2 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: David Quinn returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time since being fired by the Rangers and earned his first win with his new team (CBS)
- Larry Brooks notes that in spite of having a more talented team than the Sharks on paper, the Blueshirts didn’t bring their best effort to the rink last night and fell in defeat (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker chatted with David Quinn about his time on Broadway and the similarities between the Rangers when he was first hired and San Jose’s current situation (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The City of Calgary will re-open negotiations with the Flames considering a new arena to replace the Saddledome (NBC Sports)
- Mike Johnston takes a look at all of the Reverse Retro jerseys revealed yesterday (Sportsnet)
