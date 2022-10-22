Bantering Points: 10/22/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that the five game point streak Artemiy Panarin has opened the season with is his longest streak from the start of a season in his career (NY Post)
- Walker also heard about New York’s inability to play a complete game since opening night against Tampa Bay (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights Filip Chytil’s newly found success in the faceoff circle as something to keep an eye on (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Former Ranger Eric Staal agreed to a pro-rated one year, $750,000 contract with the Florida Panthers (NBC Sports)
- The Seattle Kraken bought out defenseman Michael Kempny while the Minnesota Wild placed defenseman Andrej Sustr on waivers (TSN)
Loading comments...