Bantering Points: 10/22/22

By Jack McKenna
San Jose Sharks v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker notes that the five game point streak Artemiy Panarin has opened the season with is his longest streak from the start of a season in his career (NY Post)
  • Walker also heard about New York’s inability to play a complete game since opening night against Tampa Bay (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson highlights Filip Chytil’s newly found success in the faceoff circle as something to keep an eye on (Newsday)

Around the NHL:

