Bantering Points: 10/23/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that the time has come for Vitali Kravtsov to return to New York’s lineup after missing the previous four games (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano wonders whether Kravtsov’s return will help the Rangers cover up the early season blemishes they’ve shown in spite of their respectable record (LoHud)
- Tom Castro believes that adding Kravtsov to the third line alongside Filip Chytil could be a winning combination for the Blueshirts (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman relays word that the league is expected to do some preliminary work into possibly hosting NHL games in Australia down the road (Sportsnet)
- Nashville Predators’ defenseman Mark Borowiecki had to be stretchered off the ice after taking a hit from Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Morgan Frost (NHL.com)
