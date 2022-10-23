 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 10/23/22

By Jack McKenna
Columbus Blue Jackets v New York Rangers Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker notes that the time has come for Vitali Kravtsov to return to New York’s lineup after missing the previous four games (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano wonders whether Kravtsov’s return will help the Rangers cover up the early season blemishes they’ve shown in spite of their respectable record (LoHud)
  • Tom Castro believes that adding Kravtsov to the third line alongside Filip Chytil could be a winning combination for the Blueshirts (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Elliotte Friedman relays word that the league is expected to do some preliminary work into possibly hosting NHL games in Australia down the road (Sportsnet)
  • Nashville Predators’ defenseman Mark Borowiecki had to be stretchered off the ice after taking a hit from Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Morgan Frost (NHL.com)

