Game #6: Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The Rangers are set to continue their home stand with a late afternoon clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. After falling in overtime to the San Jose Sharks two nights ago, Gerard Gallant’s squad will look to bounce back in their first divisional matchup of the season.

The new look Blue Jackets are led by free agent acquisition Johnny Gaudreau, who currently leads the team with seven points through the first six games of the season. The team had planned to pair Gaudreau with star sniper Patrik Laine, but an injury to Laine has put that plan on hold for the time being.

Player to Watch: Vitali Kravtsov

Kravtsov opened the season on New York’s third line, but an injury on his third shift of opening night has sidelined him in the ever since. Having recovered from the injury, Kravtsov is expected to make his return to the lineup. Keep an eye on him as he looks to get back into the swing of things.

Enjoy the game!