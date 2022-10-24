Bantering Points: 10/24/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CBJ 5, NYR 1 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Columbus had no issues solving Jaroslav Halak throughout the night, but the Rangers struggled to get shots past Daniil Tarasov and the end result was yet another defeat (CBS)
- Mollie Walker discusses how Alexis Lafreniere has fit like a glove on the second line alongside Artemiy Panarin and Vincent Trocheck (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that Filip Chytil was forced to leave last night’s game in the first period after taking a hit to the head (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple detail$ what went wrong for the Ranger$ throughout a game they had every rea$on to win with ea$e ye$terday (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Ken Wiebe wrote about the Colorado Avalanche’s attempts to avoid a Stanley Cup hangover as they defend their title this season (Sportsnet)
- Mike Zeisberger chatted with Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Phil Kessel about his pursuit of the NHL’s iron man streak, his love of hockey, and more (NHL.com)
