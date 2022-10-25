Game #7: Colorado Avalanche vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The Blueshirts will wrap up their four game homestand with the defending champion Colorado Avalanche coming into Madison Square Garden tonight. The last time Colorado came to New York, Adam Huska made his first and only NHL start and ceded seven goals in an ugly 7-3 loss for the Rangers. Currently sitting at 1-1-1 on the homestand, the Rangers will be looking for a win to end it with a winning record.

Tonight’s game is also the first half of a back to back set, one of two the Blueshirts will play this week. One would expect Igor Shesterkin to start tonight’s contest with Jaroslav Halak getting the nod tomorrow. No matter who is in goal, Gerard Gallant’s squad will have its hands full dealing with a high flying Colorado team capable of dominating anyone.

Player to Watch: Chris Kreider

Speed is the name of the game when trying to keep up with the Avalanche, and no one on New York’s roster has more speed than Kreider. After scoring 52 goals last season, Kreider is off to a slow start relatively speaking, scoring only two goals (both in the same game) thus far. Keep an eye on Kreider tonight, as he should play a major part in his team’s hopes of coming away with a victory.

Enjoy the game!