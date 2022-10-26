Bantering Points: 10/26/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: COL 2*, NYR 2 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Alexandar Georgiev and Igor Shesterkin had a goalie duel for the ages as they combine to stop 86/90 shots and played to a tie after 65:00 minutes of hockey (CBS)
- Mollie Walker caught up with former Ranger Dryden Hunt prior to last night’s game (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks heard from Alexandar Georgiev about the emotions he displayed following the game against his former team (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on last night’s action against the defending Stanley Cup champions (LoHud)
- Tom Castro argues that if Jaroslav Halak doesn’t turn things around quickly, the Blueshirts could spend the season one injury away from disaster at all times (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Phil Kessel scored his 400th career goal while playing in his 990th consecutive NHL game to become the league’s all-time iron man (Sportsnet)
- Philadelphia Flyers’ forward James van Reiemsdyk is expected to miss an unspecified amount of time following finger surgery (TSN)
