Game #8: New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Open Thread

After wrapping up a four game home stand last night, the Blueshirts are set to hit the road for three games. The first of those games will be taking place close to home against the New York Islanders.

In spite of the Rangers and Islanders’ heated rivalry and status as teams in the Metropolitan Division, tonight’s game will be the only team the Rangers visit the Islanders for the entirety of the 2022-23 regular season. The Islanders will come to Madison Square Garden in approximately two weeks, and the teams will wrap up their season series with a second game at MSG in late December. For a league that’s willing to die on the hill of an extremely questionable division-focused playoff format, division rivals only playing each other three times over an 82 game season is a head scratcher to say the least.

Player to Watch: Jaroslav Halak

Once a Ranger killer during his time with the Islanders, Halak is expected to get the start in goal against his former team following Igor Shesterkin’s 42 save performance last night. Halak had a decent showing in his Rangers’ debut against Winnipeg, but struggled against Columbus last Sunday by ceding five goals on 21 shots. With another set of back to games looming this coming Saturday and Sunday, Halak will have opportunities to prove himself once again. Keep an eye on him as the Blueshirts look to start the road trip on a high note.

