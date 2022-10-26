Julien Gauthier Recalled from Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers have recalled Julien Gauthier from the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Gauthier did not make the team out of training camp, and it was easy to believe that his time as a New York Ranger was effectively over. But he lives to skate another day, but it is unknown why he’s here. There was some concern for Mika Zibanejad toward the end of Tuesday’s game, but he’s a center and Gauthier is a winger.

In any case, Gauthier’s appeared in 91 games as a Blueshirt, and has a stat line of 5-12-17 while skating 9:52 per game. We should learn more about how he’ll be utilized closer to game time, and hopefully anyone who is banged up is expected just to miss a game or two.

The Rangers are in the second game of a back to back tonight, and they’ll take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena at 7:30 on TNT.