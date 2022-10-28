Bantering Points: 10/28/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that for as bad as the ongoing four game losing streak is, these Rangers have recovered from much worse situations (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks hears that in spite of clamors for change amidst the skid, Gerard Gallant’s squad doesn’t plan on doing anything major quite yet (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights the 87 shots on goal the Rangers have taken over the last two games, and the fact that that many shots will usually translate to more than the two goals the Blueshirts have gotten out of them (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple offer$ hi$ ob$ervation$ on the team a$ they endure their longe$t lo$ing $treak of Gallant’$ tenure in New York (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins in exchange for goaltender Michael DiPietro and defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg (TSN)
- Ken Wiebe heard from members of the Arizona Coyotes as they prepare to host their first games in the 5,000 seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University (Sportsnet)
