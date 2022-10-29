Bantering Points: 10/29/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears notes that after going through practice and making a determination, Filip Chytil stood home for New York’s road trip and will be unavailable tonight or tomorrow (NY Post)
- Sears also hears that in spite of failing to find the score sheet in each of the last four games, Alexis Lafreniere isn’t under any additional pressure to turn things around (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
- Arthur Staple highlights how the tables have turned on the Rangers, now being the team that outshoots and outplays their opponents without a record that bears that out (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Pierre Lebrun reports that as initial contract negotiations begin, there is a “sizable gap” between the Boston Bruins and forward David Pastrnak (TSN)
- The Carolina Hurricanea acquired a fifth round selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson (NBC Sports)
