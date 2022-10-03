Bantering Points: 10/3/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks believes that when the game of musical chairs over roster spots comes to an end, Julien Gauthier will be left without a seat (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano chatted with Artemiy Panarin about the preparation that goes into his performances throughout the season (LoHud)
- Dan Rosen sat down with Igor Shesterkin to discuss his place among the ranks of elite goaltenders in Blueshirts’ history (NHL.com)
Around the NHL:
- The Anaheim Ducks agreed to a one year, $850,000 contract with defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (TSN)
- Ryan Clark details how the Seattle Kraken managed to keep the unveiling of their mascot under wraps before officially revealing it in recent days (ESPN)
Loading comments...