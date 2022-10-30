Bantering Points: 10/30/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, DAL 3 (Video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Multi-point efforts from some unlikely sources in Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier as well as more likely players allowed the Rangers to explode for six goals and halt their losing streak at four games (CBS)
- Mollie Walker relays word that for the third time this season, Vitali Kravtsov’s night was cut short after suffering an injury (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that Jones’ first career NHL goal stood as the game winning goal by the time the clock hit zero in Dallas (Newsday)
- Media Availability: Gerard Gallant,(2:48) Vincent Trocheck,(1:54) Julien Gauthier,(1:28) and Zac Jones (2:34) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Veteran goaltender Devan Dubnyk announced his retirement from the league (TSN)
- The Toronto Maple Leafs inquired with the Carolina Hurricanes about defenseman Ethan Bear before Bear was dealt to the Vancouver Canucks (Sportsnet)
