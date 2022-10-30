Game #10: New York Rangers vs Arizona Coyotes Open Thread

Immediately off the heels of an offensive explosion in Dallas, the Rangers are back in action tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. Much has been made about the Coyotes’ home arrangements at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University, a 5,000 seat arena where the Coyotes play second fiddle to the Sun Devils.

The Coyotes are set to play at least the next three seasons at Mullett Arena, and the Rangers will be the second team to visit them after they dropped their home opener to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Player to Watch: Vincent Trocheck

Trocheck was the biggest performer in New York’s win yesterday, scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist against Dallas. The Blueshirts’ biggest offseason acquisition has gotten off to a fast start with nine points in nine games to open the season centering Artemiy Panarin. Keep an eye on Trocheck as he looks to continue his strong play tonight.

