Bantering Points: 10/31/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, ARZ 2 (4:56 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A three point effort out of Artemiy Panarin on his 31st birthday helped the Rangers pull away from Arizona and end their road trip on a high notes (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that Igor Shesterkin’s outing of starts on back to back days was the first time he’s done so since his rookie season (NY Post)
- Walker also heard from the team about the unique atmosphere of Mullett Arena, the 5,000 seat building on the campus of Arizona State University the Coyotes currently call home (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson discusses Julien Gauthier’s opportunity to reclaim a lineup spot in the wake of Vitali Kravtsov’s absence (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Luke Fox sees the Toronto Maple Leaf’ dreadful road trip as the final nail in the coffin to declare the roster as incapable of winning a championship (Sportsnet)
- Greg Wyshynski spoke to multiple parties about the experience in Mullett Arena (ESPN)
