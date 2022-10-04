 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 10/4/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks heard from Gerard Gallant concerning the team’s new look penalty killing units (NY Post)
  • Brooks also notes that in spite of his offensive capabilities, Zac Jones doesn’t have an easy shot at earning regular playing time (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson chatted with Artemiy Panarin about taking Vitali Kravtsov under his wing as Kravtsov looks to establish himself in the NHL (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano talked to Jimmy Vesey about how he’s changed since his first stint on Broadway and his hopes for a second go around with the Rangers (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...