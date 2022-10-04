Bantering Points: 10/4/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks heard from Gerard Gallant concerning the team’s new look penalty killing units (NY Post)
- Brooks also notes that in spite of his offensive capabilities, Zac Jones doesn’t have an easy shot at earning regular playing time (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Artemiy Panarin about taking Vitali Kravtsov under his wing as Kravtsov looks to establish himself in the NHL (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano talked to Jimmy Vesey about how he’s changed since his first stint on Broadway and his hopes for a second go around with the Rangers (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Seattle Kraken agreed to a one year, $750,000 contract with forward Daniel Sprong (TSN)
- Jason Bukala examines players on professional tryout agreements around the league and evaluates their performance (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...